Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Praj Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Praj Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Praj Industries Ltd saw volume of 2.77 lakh shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 7.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37702 shares

SJVN Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Astral Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 August 2025.

Praj Industries Ltd saw volume of 2.77 lakh shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 7.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37702 shares. The stock dropped 6.45% to Rs.417.10. Volumes stood at 48164 shares in the last session.

SJVN Ltd registered volume of 15.61 lakh shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.16% to Rs.97.94. Volumes stood at 2.8 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd notched up volume of 4.98 lakh shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 4.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99792 shares. The stock rose 3.48% to Rs.804.00. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd registered volume of 71179 shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 4.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14556 shares. The stock slipped 4.92% to Rs.959.40. Volumes stood at 42681 shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd recorded volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 3.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39401 shares. The stock lost 7.08% to Rs.1,284.35. Volumes stood at 10606 shares in the last session.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

