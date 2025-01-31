Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 01:55 PM IST

Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 1.4%, up for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 1.4%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 419.5, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% gain in NIFTY and a 13.14% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 419.5, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77370.53, up 0.8%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has dropped around 6.42% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23133.7, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 419.15, up 1.35% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is down 5.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% gain in NIFTY and a 13.14% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 8.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

