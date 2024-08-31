Business Standard
Anup Engg inks pact with Graham to expand manufacturing and supply capabilities

Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
The Anup Engineering and Graham Corporation (USA) have announced a strategic partnership through a manufacturing and supply agreement, for India and International business.
The agreement will enable the company to manufacture and supply a wide range of critical products for and on behalf of Graham Corporation for their global project solutions.
In an exchange filing, the company said, The Anup Engineering has entered into manufacturing and supply agreement to manufacture, supply and deliver products to Indian and overseas customers for and on behalf of Graham India and Graham Corporation (Graham USA) respectively.
Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy and advanced energy and chemical/petrochemical industries.
Reginaldo D'Souza, MD & CEO of The Anup Engineering, said," We are excited to combine our expertise and resources to deliver exceptional products and services to our customers. Grahams Engineering solutions coupled with our strong capabilities of Design & Manufacturing of process equipment, will provide significant business opportunities to both our companies. Our competitiveness will surely help gain more market share globally for these critical products. Our long-term vision is to be the preferred choice for process equipment solutions globally.
The Anup Engineering supplies process equipment to nearly all major projects in oil & gas, fertilizer, power, chemical & petrochemical sectors in India and worldwide.

The companys net profit jumped 29.4% to Rs 24.02 crore on 16.6% rise in net sales to Rs 145.99 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
The scrip fell 0.52% to settle at Rs 2,202.95 on Friday, 30 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

