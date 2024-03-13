Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 268.35, down 5.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 58.88% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 70.02% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 268.35, down 5.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has eased around 1.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39599.25, down 3.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 277.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 212.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

