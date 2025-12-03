Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SC says illegal migrants have no rights in India

SC says illegal migrants have no rights in India

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (2 December 2025) said that illegal immigrants and intruders have no legal right in India. It added that the country cannot extend benefits to those who enter unlawfully. The remarks came while hearing a plea on five missing Rohingya detainees. The bench said welfare must first support Indian citizens, though illegal migrants cannot be subjected to custodial torture.

The Court objected to Rohingyas being called refugees. It said the issue has long troubled northeastern and eastern states. The bench recalled its 2005 finding that Assam faced external aggression and internal disturbance due to illegal migration.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the petition, saying it sought sensitive details on deportation and diplomatic processes. The Court will resume the matter on December 16.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with moderate cuts; European markets advance

Barometers trade with moderate cuts; European markets advance

Jaykay Enterprises announces its listing on NSE

Jaykay Enterprises announces its listing on NSE

PSU bank stocks tumble as Government rules out FDI limit hike

PSU bank stocks tumble as Government rules out FDI limit hike

India's Growth Outlook: Strong Investment, Steady Consumption, and Easing Inflation Ahead

India's Growth Outlook: Strong Investment, Steady Consumption, and Easing Inflation Ahead

Indian rupee stable against the US dollar amid strong capital inflows and a narrowing current account deficit: OECD

Indian rupee stable against the US dollar amid strong capital inflows and a narrowing current account deficit: OECD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon