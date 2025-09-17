Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin gets USFDA approval for lenalidomide capsules

Lupin gets USFDA approval for lenalidomide capsules

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Lupin announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for lenalidomide capsules.

The capsules will be available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg strengths and are bioequivalent to REVLIMID capsules of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The product will be manufactured at Lupins Pithampur facility in India.

Lenalidomide capsules are used to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma (in combination with dexamethasone), multiple myeloma as maintenance therapy following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT), and transfusion-dependent anemia caused by low- or intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) with a deletion 5q abnormality, with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities.

 

The RLD REVLMID version of lenalidomide had estimated annual U.S. sales of $7,511 million (IQVIA MAT July 2025).

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Also Read

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts; Nifty above 25,300; Dreamfolks down 5%, MCX up 5%

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Govt committed to empowering women, Ladki Bahin to continue: CM Fadnavis

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Filed tax return at the last hour? One more step will complete process

Sandeep Poundrik

Steel secy warns EU carbon border rules could hit India's exports to Europe

modi, madhya pradesh, modi at 75

Modi launches Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar; asks women to get check-ups done

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on an 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Lupin fell 0.84% to Rs 2,034 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCS partners with Qualcomm to set up co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

TCS partners with Qualcomm to set up co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

Nifty trades above 25,300 level; European mrkt advance

Nifty trades above 25,300 level; European mrkt advance

SJS Enterprises hits record high after inking MoU with BOEVX

SJS Enterprises hits record high after inking MoU with BOEVX

UCO Bank in demand

UCO Bank in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon