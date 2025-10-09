Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) receives work order of Rs 68.22 cr

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) receives work order of Rs 68.22 cr

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

From Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has received work order of Rs 68.22 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam for supply, erection, installation, testing and commissioning of Material/Equipment for development of distribution infrastructure work for segregation of 11 KV mixed feeders at Dungarpur Circle of Ajmer Discom of Rajasthan state under RDSS scheme on turnkey basis.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

