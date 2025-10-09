Benchmarks trade with small gains; pharma shares jump

Pharma shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 58.97 points or 0.07% to 81,833.97. The Nifty 50 index added 35.05 points or 0.14% to 25,081.70.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.03%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,815 shares rose and 1,851 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
Also Read
The Nifty Pharma index added 1.14% to 21,955.55. The index declined 0.77% in the past trading session.
Lupin (up 3.82%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 3.59%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.73%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.68%), Piramal Pharma (up 1.3%), Biocon (up 1.23%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.07%), Wockhardt (up 0.87%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 0.81%) and Cipla (up 0.77%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Eicher Motors shed 0.73%. The company said that VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) would make an investment of Rs 544 crore for the production and final assembly of the Volvo Groups globally 12-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).
HFCL rose 0.87% after the company announced that it has secured an export order valued at $34.19 million (approximately Rs 303.35 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables. The order has been bagged through HFCLs overseas wholly owned subsidiary from a renowned international customer. According to the company, the optical fiber cables will be manufactured and supplied as per the customers specifications, with the execution timeline extending up to April 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content