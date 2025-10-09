IRB InvIT Fund gains on launching QIP

IRB InvIT Fund rose 1.20% to Rs 62.47 after the company informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 62.69 per equity share.The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.
The floor price of Rs 62.69 is at a premium of 1.56% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 61.73 on the BSE.
The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.
IRB InvIT Fund is a trust established by its sponsor & project manager; it is a private highway infrastructure developer in India.
The company reported a 16.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.60 crore on a 6.2% rise in net sales to Rs 290.74 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.
