Power Mech gains after bagging O&M contract from from Coastal Energen

Power Mech Projects advanced 3.52% to Rs 5861.35 after the company said that it has received an order for providing operation and maintenance (O&M) from Coastal Energen worth Rs 114.30 crore.

The project involves operation and maintenance of two 600 MW coal-based thermal power plant namely Mutiara Thermal Power Plant, owned by Coastal Energen. The tenure of this contract is 12 months.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).