Power shares fall

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Power index falling 37.76 points or 0.46% at 8098.74 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Power index, NTPC Ltd (down 1.4%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.33%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.2%),ABB India Ltd (down 1.15%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.47%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.38%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.26%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.16%).
On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 2.71%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.65%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.64%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 286.75 or 0.53% at 54066.73.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 5.64 points or 0.03% at 16195.47.
The Nifty 50 index was down 42.25 points or 0.17% at 24282.2.
The BSE Sensex index was down 171.13 points or 0.21% at 79753.64.
On BSE,2187 shares were trading in green, 1674 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

