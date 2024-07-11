Business Standard
India's Vegetable Oil Imports Up 18% In June

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India has compiled the Import data of Vegetable Oils (edible & non-edible) for the month of June 2024. Import of vegetable oils during June 2024 is reported at 1,550,659 tons compared to 1,314,476 tons in June 2023, consisting 1,527,481 tons of edible oils and 23,178 tons of non-edible oils i.e. up by 18%. The overall import of vegetable oils during first eight months of the oil year during Nov.23 to june 24 is reported at 10,229,106 tons compared to 10,483,120 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 2%.
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

