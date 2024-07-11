Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index falling 156.35 points or 1.78% at 8639.32 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.65%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.3%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.04%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.64%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 1.15%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.11%), DLF Ltd (down 0.65%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.6%).

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.39%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 286.75 or 0.53% at 54066.73.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 5.64 points or 0.03% at 16195.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 42.25 points or 0.17% at 24282.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 171.13 points or 0.21% at 79753.64.

On BSE,2187 shares were trading in green, 1674 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

