TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 34.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 107.69% to Rs 46.48 crore

Net profit of TCC Concept rose 34.85% to Rs 13.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 107.69% to Rs 46.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.46.4822.3865.3460.1930.1515.9819.5114.0813.9310.33

