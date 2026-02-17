Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 34.85% in the December 2025 quarter

TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 34.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 107.69% to Rs 46.48 crore

Net profit of TCC Concept rose 34.85% to Rs 13.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 107.69% to Rs 46.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales46.4822.38 108 OPM %65.3460.19 -PBDT30.1515.98 89 PBT19.5114.08 39 NP13.9310.33 35

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

