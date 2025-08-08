Friday, August 08, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PPAP Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

PPAP Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Sales decline 4.93% to Rs 116.63 crore

Net loss of PPAP Automotive reported to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.93% to Rs 116.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 122.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales116.63122.68 -5 OPM %7.979.63 -PBDT5.578.72 -36 PBT-2.930.10 PL NP-2.270.10 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

