Milestone Global consolidated net profit rises 168.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.67% to Rs 4.18 croreNet profit of Milestone Global rose 168.75% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.183.30 27 OPM %6.705.45 -PBDT0.520.24 117 PBT0.430.16 169 NP0.430.16 169
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content