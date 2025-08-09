Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 21.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 1103.76 croreNet profit of Precision Wires India rose 21.86% to Rs 27.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 1103.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 952.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1103.76952.15 16 OPM %5.344.75 -PBDT42.2434.34 23 PBT36.1829.84 21 NP27.0922.23 22
