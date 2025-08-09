Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Viviana Power Tech consolidated net profit rises 626.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 409.32% to Rs 31.68 crore

Net profit of Viviana Power Tech rose 626.67% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 409.32% to Rs 31.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales31.686.22 409 OPM %20.3620.58 -PBDT5.090.69 638 PBT4.980.61 716 NP3.270.45 627

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

