Brigade Group announces onboarding of Victoria's Secret store at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Victoria's Secret, the leading specialty retailer of intimate apparel and beauty products including modern, fashion-inspired collections, fine fragrances, body care and loungewear has opened its newest store in Bengaluru, at Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar. The store located on the ground floor of the mall and spread across 4950 sqt ft will offer Victoria's Secret's signature undergarments, sport collection and sleepwear across a multitude of collections. Shoppers can also select from Victoria's Secret accessories as well as beauty products, featuring their popular fine fragrances, scents, lotions and mists.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Munshi, COO, Retail - Brigade Group, said, Victoria's Secret brings a unique blend of elegance, innovation, and aspiration, redefining fashion retail in Bengaluru. We're proud to introduce a concept store that delivers on global appeal while remaining sensitive to the tastes of modern Indian shoppers. The onboarding of Victoria's Secret at Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway marks a pivotal step in our strategic growth journey, while reinforcing Brigade Group's commitment to continually provide our consumers with globally iconic brands that resonate deeply with them.

 

With the opening of Victoria's Secret's store at Orion Mall, we are proud to introduce the brand's complete offerings for customers to explore and shop. We look forward to showcasing the brand's depth of assortment, while offering an elevated customer experience. - Tushar Ved, President of Apparel Group India

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

