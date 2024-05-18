Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 70.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.82% to Rs 878.03 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 22.46% to Rs 72.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 3301.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3033.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Precision Wires India rose 70.32% to Rs 21.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.82% to Rs 878.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 792.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.878.03792.273301.693033.584.923.924.644.2334.0321.56116.2095.4529.3618.0398.8081.2821.9212.8772.8559.49