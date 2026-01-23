Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 53.48% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.02% to Rs 1936.46 croreNet profit of Premier Energies rose 53.48% to Rs 391.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 255.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.02% to Rs 1936.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1713.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1936.461713.32 13 OPM %30.6329.97 -PBDT575.34502.72 14 PBT505.17350.97 44 NP391.71255.22 53
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:53 PM IST