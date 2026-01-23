Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 53.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.02% to Rs 1936.46 crore

Net profit of Premier Energies rose 53.48% to Rs 391.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 255.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.02% to Rs 1936.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1713.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1936.461713.3230.6329.97575.34502.72505.17350.97391.71255.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News