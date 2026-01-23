Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 42.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.96% to Rs 21.11 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 42.99% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.96% to Rs 21.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.21.1127.0531.8836.606.6510.233.987.533.095.42

