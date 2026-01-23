Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 42.99% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 21.96% to Rs 21.11 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 42.99% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.96% to Rs 21.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales21.1127.05 -22 OPM %31.8836.60 -PBDT6.6510.23 -35 PBT3.987.53 -47 NP3.095.42 -43
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:53 PM IST