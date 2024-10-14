Premier Energies jumps after arm bags multiple orders aggregating to Rs 765 cr

Premier Energies rallied 6.38% to Rs 1177.75 after the company's subsidiaries, Premier Energies International, Premier Energies Photovoltaic has received multiple orders from various customers amounting to a total value of Rs 765 crore.The company has received orders from 8 domestic customers and 1 foreign customer. The said order comprises Rs 632 crore for solar modules and Rs 133 crore for solar cells.
The supply of modules & cells are scheduled to be commenced in July 2025
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications.
The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 198.16 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 31.33 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 1,657.37 crore, steeply higher than Rs 611.02 crore in Q1 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content