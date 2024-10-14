Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Vedant Fashions Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Vedant Fashions Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Vedant Fashions Ltd recorded volume of 64001 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5199 shares

Poly Medicure Ltd, Emami Ltd, Esab India Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vedant Fashions Ltd recorded volume of 64001 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5199 shares. The stock lost 0.98% to Rs.1,309.60. Volumes stood at 5637 shares in the last session.

 

Poly Medicure Ltd registered volume of 14973 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3354 shares. The stock rose 5.85% to Rs.2,481.55. Volumes stood at 2959 shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd recorded volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26206 shares. The stock lost 2.48% to Rs.712.45. Volumes stood at 5697 shares in the last session.

Esab India Ltd registered volume of 1716 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 434 shares. The stock rose 5.97% to Rs.6,505.20. Volumes stood at 268 shares in the last session.

Berger Paints India Ltd notched up volume of 2.89 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74445 shares. The stock slipped 0.39% to Rs.569.50. Volumes stood at 53010 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500 pts, at 81,900, Nifty over 25,100; Pharma, Health, Oil drag

Bahraich Violence, Durga Puja

Unrest amid Durga Puja festivities: 1 dead in UP; police attacked in Howrah

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Premier Energies share skyrockets 10% after arms secure orders of Rs 765 cr

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest, Junior doctor Protest

Junior doctors' hunger strike enters 10th day, another medic hospitalised

Train collision, Kolkata Train accident, Train accident

Special train affected by Bagmati Express collision arrives in Darbhanga

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon