Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Energies' subsidiaries secure orders worth Rs 2,703 cr

Premier Energies' subsidiaries secure orders worth Rs 2,703 cr

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

For supply of solar PV modules and cells

Premier Energies Photovoltaic, Premier Energies Global Environment and Premier Energies International subsidiaries of the Premier Energies have collectively received and accepted orders totalling Rs 2,703 crore from both new and existing customers.

These orders pertain to the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and cells, with an aggregate capacity commitment of 2,059 MW. The orders will be executed in the FY 2026 and 2027.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

