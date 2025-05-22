Ashiana Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.83% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Ashiana Agro Industries declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.83% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.62% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.190.24 -21 0.770.97 -21 OPM %-10.534.17 --9.09-6.19 - PBDT0.030.06 -50 0.120.13 -8 PBT0.030.06 -50 0.120.13 -8 NP0.020.05 -60 0.090.12 -25
