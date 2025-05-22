Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.45 croreNet profit of Haryana Capfin rose 133.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 85.11% to Rs 5.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 71.53% to Rs 7.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.450.36 25 7.534.39 72 OPM %64.4447.22 -92.0386.10 - PBDT0.290.17 71 6.933.78 83 PBT0.290.17 71 6.933.78 83 NP0.280.12 133 5.222.82 85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content