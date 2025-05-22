Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Haryana Capfin rose 133.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.11% to Rs 5.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 71.53% to Rs 7.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.450.36 25 7.534.39 72 OPM %64.4447.22 -92.0386.10 - PBDT0.290.17 71 6.933.78 83 PBT0.290.17 71 6.933.78 83 NP0.280.12 133 5.222.82 85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Padmanabh Industries standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Padmanabh Industries standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Ashiana Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Ashiana Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 7.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 7.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 12.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 12.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon