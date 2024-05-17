Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 49.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.29% to Rs 68.82 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 76.37% to Rs 20.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 260.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 252.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 49.55% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 68.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.68.8263.55260.09252.6914.9210.8713.259.059.956.6532.4320.138.675.2527.2715.206.704.4820.6011.68