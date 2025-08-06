Premium Merchants standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 146.15% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Premium Merchants rose 145.45% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 146.15% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.320.13 146 OPM %93.7576.92 -PBDT0.320.12 167 PBT0.320.12 167 NP0.270.11 145
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content