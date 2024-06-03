Business Standard
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) consolidated net profit declines 24.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 72.21% to Rs 70.76 crore
Net profit of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) declined 24.14% to Rs 29.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.21% to Rs 70.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 268.08% to Rs 141.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 749.48% to Rs 349.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales70.7641.09 72 349.0541.09 749 OPM %41.1893.84 -40.5193.55 - PBDT29.2638.56 -24 141.5238.44 268 PBT29.2538.56 -24 141.4938.44 268 NP29.2538.56 -24 141.4938.44 268
First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

