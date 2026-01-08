Prestige Group to acquire 16.38 acres of land in Chennai's Padi Area
Prestige Estates Projects informed that Prestige Group, through Canopy Living LLP, a joint venture between Prestige Estates Projects and Arihant Foundations & Housing, has signed a pact to acquire a 16.381-acre land parcel in Padi, Chennai.The land parcel is strategically located near Anna Nagar, one of Chennais most established and prime residential micro-markets, known for its strong social infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and mature residential character.
The acquisition aligns with Prestige Groups strategy to strengthen its presence in high-quality urban locations while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.
Prestige Group said it continues to evaluate well-located land acquisition opportunities across key markets to support its future residential and mixed-use development pipeline.
Prestige Group is a diversified real estate developers, with a portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and integrated townships across major cities. As at June 2025, the Group has delivered 310 projects spanning 202 million square feet and currently has a pipeline of 130 projects across 199 million square feet.
The scrip declined 1.91% to currently trade at Rs 1,587.65 on the BSE.
