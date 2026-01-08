Eimco Elecon climbs after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 12 cr

Eimco Elecon (India) rallied 7.16% to Rs 1,742 after the company's standalone net profit surged 102.1% to Rs 12.51 core on 37.57% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 63.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 92.93% to Rs 16.11 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses jumped 31.4% to Rs 52.90 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 40.26 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 30.18 crore (down 3.95% YoY) while compensation to distributors stood at Rs 7.19 crore (up 37.74% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the proposal for purchase of a parcel of land admeasuring approx. 35,056 square meters situated in Kanjari, District Kheda, Gujarat, on a freehold basis to support the company's future business outlook.

Eimco Elecon (India) is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of equipment for mining and construction sector.

