Angel One client base climbs 21% YoY in Dec'25

Angel One announced that its client base jumped 21% year-on-year (YoY) to 35.71 million in December 2025, compared with 29.52 million in December 2024.

The companys client base also increased 1.8% month-on-month (MoM) in December 2025 from 35.08 million in November 2025.

Gross client acquisition declined 12.8% YoY to 0.68 million in December 2025, compared with 0.78 million in December 2024.

Angel One reported an Average Daily Turnover (ADTO), based on notional turnover, of Rs 53,37,400 crore in December 2025, reflecting a 0.2% MoM decline and an 83.9% YoY increase. The ADTO from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment stood at Rs 51,54,200 crore, registering a 0.4% MoM decline and an 82.1% YoY increase.

Based on option premium turnover, the ADTO in the cash segment stood at Rs 6,700 crore in December 2025, down 8.2% MoM and 13.8% YoY. The commodity segment reported a higher ADTO of Rs 1,76,500 crore, marking an increase of 6.2% MoM and a sharp 178.2% YoY rise.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stockbroking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides brokerage and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The brokerage and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 49.98% to Rs 211.73 crore on a 20.56% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,204.20 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter slipped 2.44% to Rs 2,412 on the BSE.

