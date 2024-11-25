Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit declines 96.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 94.33% to Rs 24.40 croreNet profit of Prestige Projects Pvt declined 96.09% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 94.33% to Rs 24.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 430.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.40430.50 -94 OPM %89.7529.66 -PBDT4.3080.00 -95 PBT3.9079.60 -95 NP2.2056.20 -96
