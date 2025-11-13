Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Travel Food Services consolidated net profit declines 10.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Sales decline 28.88% to Rs 355.89 crore

Net profit of Travel Food Services declined 10.62% to Rs 95.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 107.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.88% to Rs 355.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 500.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales355.89500.43 -29 OPM %37.9931.96 -PBDT162.21175.46 -8 PBT123.91144.73 -14 NP95.77107.15 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

