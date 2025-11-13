Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 04:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 108.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Sales rise 118.17% to Rs 205.76 crore

Net profit of Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 108.66% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 118.17% to Rs 205.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales205.7694.31 118 OPM %17.618.57 -PBDT47.1615.86 197 PBT44.3314.59 204 NP24.3311.66 109

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

