Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 108.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 118.17% to Rs 205.76 croreNet profit of Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 108.66% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 118.17% to Rs 205.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales205.7694.31 118 OPM %17.618.57 -PBDT47.1615.86 197 PBT44.3314.59 204 NP24.3311.66 109
