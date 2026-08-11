Prime Focus Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 282.75, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% slide in NIFTY and a 6.22% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Prime Focus Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 282.75, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24450. The Sensex is at 78139.58, down 0.51%.Prime Focus Ltd has gained around 4.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1559.45, down 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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