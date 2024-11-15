RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 59.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 78.79% to Rs 53.03 croreNet profit of RTS Power Corporation declined 59.87% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 78.79% to Rs 53.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales53.0329.66 79 OPM %4.245.80 -PBDT2.962.55 16 PBT2.111.68 26 NP0.611.52 -60
