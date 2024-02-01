Sensex (    %)
                        
Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:39 PM IST
Sales decline 1.39% to Rs 1714.53 crore
Net Loss of Prism Johnson reported to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 53.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 1714.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1738.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1714.531738.68 -1 OPM %7.793.46 -PBDT90.3224.35 271 PBT-8.97-76.99 88 NP-3.45-53.31 94
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

