Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Sales rise 2550.00% to Rs 1.59 crore

Net profit of Prism Medico & Pharmacy reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2550.00% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.590.06 2550 OPM %40.88-150.00 -PBDT0.65-0.09 LP PBT0.65-0.09 LP NP0.66-0.09 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

