Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 5.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.01% to Rs 53.75 croreNet profit of Sakthi Finance rose 5.91% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.01% to Rs 53.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales53.7553.21 1 OPM %71.8168.43 -PBDT7.347.00 5 PBT5.815.48 6 NP4.123.89 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content