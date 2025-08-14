IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 44.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 2098.97 croreNet profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 44.65% to Rs 202.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 139.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 2098.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1852.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2098.971852.94 13 OPM %45.3643.37 -PBDT555.59483.66 15 PBT286.39228.65 25 NP202.48139.98 45
