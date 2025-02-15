Business Standard

Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 76.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales decline 36.89% to Rs 714.20 crore

Net profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) declined 76.71% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 36.89% to Rs 714.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1131.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales714.201131.66 -37 OPM %0.130.49 -PBDT1.105.78 -81 PBT0.915.67 -84 NP0.994.25 -77

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

