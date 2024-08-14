Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.59% to Rs 1095.42 croreNet profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) rose 150.00% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 1095.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 972.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1095.42972.90 13 OPM %0.540.23 -PBDT6.122.41 154 PBT5.932.34 153 NP4.351.74 150
