Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 600.00% to Rs 6.09 crore
Net profit of Raideep Industries rose 8.70% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 600.00% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.090.87 600 OPM %-1.64-11.49 -PBDT0.090.06 50 PBT0.080.04 100 NP0.250.23 9
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

