Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 600.00% to Rs 6.09 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries rose 8.70% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 600.00% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.