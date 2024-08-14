Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 600.00% to Rs 6.09 croreNet profit of Raideep Industries rose 8.70% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 600.00% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.090.87 600 OPM %-1.64-11.49 -PBDT0.090.06 50 PBT0.080.04 100 NP0.250.23 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content