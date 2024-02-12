Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 214.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 51.83% to Rs 1131.66 croreNet profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) rose 214.81% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 51.83% to Rs 1131.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 745.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1131.66745.33 52 OPM %0.490.23 -PBDT5.781.86 211 PBT5.671.79 217 NP4.251.35 215
