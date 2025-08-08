Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 76.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.70% to Rs 2.14 croreNet profit of Sita Enterprises rose 76.79% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.70% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.141.34 60 OPM %95.3394.03 -PBDT2.041.26 62 PBT2.041.26 62 NP1.981.12 77
