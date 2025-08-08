Beryl Securities standalone net profit rises 114.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 224.00% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of Beryl Securities rose 114.29% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 224.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.810.25 224 OPM %43.2140.00 -PBDT0.230.10 130 PBT0.210.09 133 NP0.150.07 114
