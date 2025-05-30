Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit declines 77.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.64% to Rs 3.59 croreNet profit of Priti Mercantile Company declined 77.92% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.64% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.43% to Rs 14.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.30% to Rs 20.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.595.41 -34 20.8513.69 52 OPM %70.47101.11 -94.87103.29 - PBDT1.505.11 -71 18.5012.69 46 PBT1.485.09 -71 18.4312.59 46 NP0.853.85 -78 14.3511.35 26
