Monday, May 19, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 May 2025.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 May 2025.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 1143.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59437 shares in the past one month.

 

Bharat Bijlee Ltd lost 9.96% to Rs 3112.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30442 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4639 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd crashed 8.96% to Rs 6.71. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1988.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 687.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Vijay Shah, Sofiya Qureshi

'You should be shameful': SC slams minister for Col Sofiya Qureshi remark

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock market close highlights: Sensex sheds 271pts; Nifty at 24,944; IT, FMCG drag; PSB, Realty gain

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Spawn cyclone, Karnataka Rains

Bengaluru weather: IMD issues yellow alert, heavy rainfall expected today

Jama Masjid, Sambhal

LIVE news updates: Allahabad HC junks plea over survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

Indian student, america, US

F-1 visa denied? Hacks Indian students need to crack the US student visa

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd corrected 7.14% to Rs 1118.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27254 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd slipped 6.86% to Rs 116.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54753 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nelcast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nelcast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Graphite India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Graphite India Ltd counter

Board of Kaveri Seed Company approves acquisition of balance stake in Aditya Agritech

Board of Kaveri Seed Company approves acquisition of balance stake in Aditya Agritech

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers announces appointment of director

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers announces appointment of director

Pound speculative net longs edge lower

Pound speculative net longs edge lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon